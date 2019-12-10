Parisians dodge strikes by logging on to share rides, bikes

Use of technology is changing the nature of French strikes. More and more people are using apps to share rides, bikes or scooters as a mass-transit strike drags on into a sixth day. Trains and subways are at a standstill. Commuters are frustrated but discovering ways to get around. Some are finding places to sleep near their workplaces via Facebook or online couch-surfing communities. Carpooling apps especially are seeing a spike in business. The development is undercutting unions’ power to paralyze the country.