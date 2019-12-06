Pearl Harbor vet’s interment to be last on sunken Arizona

Divers will place the ashes of a USS Arizona survivor in his ship’s wreckage in Pearl Harbor during a ceremony this weekend. Lauren Bruner will be the 44th and last crew member interred on the Arizona in accordance with a rare Navy ritual. That’s because the last three living Arizona survivors plan to be laid to rest with their families. Bruner was from Southern California and died earlier this year at age 98. The ceremony and other events marking the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack come after a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Wednesday’s shooting left three dead, including the gunman.