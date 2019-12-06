Italian priest, and 2 Kenyan men who say he’s their father

An Associated Press article on the front page of a newspaper in Nairobi brought together two Kenyan men — one who knew that his father was an Italian missionary priest, and another who wanted proof that he was the son of the same priest. A DNA test found that the men are almost certainly half-brothers. The story spotlights a problem the Vatican only recently acknowledged: priests fathering children. Their kids are abandoned, deprived of their identities and ignored by church superiors when they seek answers or help.