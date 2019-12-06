Gas explosion in Slovakia tower block kills 5, injures 40

Officials say a gas explosion in an apartment block in Slovakia killed at least five people and injured more than 40. Firefighters evacuated residents from the 12-story block in the city of Presov. They initially said that people were trapped on the roof, and seven military helicopters were called in to help. Some four hours after the explosion, the top three floors of the block are destroyed and the building remains at risk of collapse. Firefighters say the count of dead and injured may not be final.