House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi delivered the historic announcement Thursday from the speaker’s offices at the Capitol. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that if Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to “do it now, fast”‘ so he can get on to Senate trial. Pelosi said she was authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.” At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to the country.