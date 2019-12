Prince Andrew will be missing when his mother Queen Elizabeth II hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, but he is the focus of renewed scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing receive wide attention on TV. Andrew stepped down from royal duties because of his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was the subject of a BBC documentary broadcast Monday in which he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has denied having sex with Giuffre.