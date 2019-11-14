Push to remove redistricting from Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters may be asked next year to take the redrawing of congressional and legislative boundaries out of the hands of elected politicians.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a coalition that includes a variety of political and government watchdog groups on Tuesday said they are filing three proposed initiatives that would create a nonpartisan citizens panel to handle redistricting for congressional and legislative seats in Oregon following the 2020 census.

Norman Turrill, an Oregon League of Women Voters official and a chief sponsor of the measures, said that legislators shouldn’t control a process that can play an important role in determining who wins elections.

The proposed measure follows the basic approach adopted by California voters in 2010. The Oregon proposal calls for the commission to be equally divided among registered Democrats, Republicans and those who don’t belong to either of those parties.