WYDEN DEMANDS ANSWERS ON POSSIBLE REQUEST FOR POLITICAL DIRT IN CHINA TRADE TALKS

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today demanded answers from the Trump administration regarding a possible quid pro quo during China trade deal negotiations.

In a series of letters addressed to Trump administration officials, Wyden asked if an investigation into Vice President Biden, his son or other political rivals of Trump, was discussed as a part of trade negotiations with China.

“[T]here is every reason to believe that the Administration is seeking to link advancement on a trade deal with advancement of its own domestic political agenda,”Wyden wrote.

“Contrary to … assertions, the American people have every right to know if negotiators are using United States’ trade policy to advance President Trump’s personal and political interests,” Wyden continued.

The first letter was sent to Peter Navarro, the lead U.S. trade negotiator with China, who has publicly refused to answer whether an investigation into political rivals was included in trade talks with China. The second set of letters were sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Wyden requested an answer from all parties by November 8.

The letter to Navarro is available here, the letter to Mnuchin is available here, the letter to Pompeo is available here, the letter to Ross is available here and the letter to Lighthizer is available here.

