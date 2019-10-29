USDA Announcement of Hemp Production Interim Rule

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) interim rule on hemp production:

“I’ve long said that if you can make and sell hemp products in America, you should be able to grow hemp in America. Congress passed my bipartisan Hemp Farming Act, and now federal regulations must be updated to reflect hemp’s legal status. The USDA interim rule is an important first step to ending uncertainty for farmers, and I now look forward to reviewing the rule and working with the USDA and FDA to ensure farmers in Oregon and nationwide can fully realize this crop’s economic job-creating potential.”