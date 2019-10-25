The Salvation Army & St. Vincent de Paul 2019 Christmas Gifts & Food Box Registration

It is once again time to sign up for the The Salvation Army & St. Vincent de Paul 2019 Christmas Gifts & Food Boxes.

Sign ups will take place at The Dalles Salvation Army at 623 E. 3rd Street in The Dalles on October 28th & 29th (Monday & Tuesday) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Then on October 30th & 31st (Wednesday & Thursday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Sign ups will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul, 315 W 3rd Street, The Dalles, on October 30th & 31st (Wednesday & Thursday) from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Friday November 1st (Friday) from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

You only need to sign up at one location. Please stop by for a flyer detailing required documentation.