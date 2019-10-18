WYDEN: Foreign Governments Should Not Stay at Doral

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the White House’s announcement that the G-7 will be hosted at Trump’s Doral resort:

“Hosting the G-7 at Trump’s failing Doral resort is one of the most egregious examples of corruption and self-dealing in the most corrupt presidency in our history. Foreign governments should not be forced to line Donald Trump’s pockets to attend the G-7, and I would urge them to seek accommodation elsewhere. There is no shortage of hotels in the Miami area and our allies should not have to further Donald Trump’s violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. Congress needs answers as to how Doral was chosen despite obvious impropriety and should work to defund this effort to force the G-7 to be held elsewhere.”