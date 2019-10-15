Street Work on Court Street, The Dalles

Court Street between East 8thSt. and East 7th Place will be closed to thru traffic on October 16through 18, 2019 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Signage for no parking will be placed at curbs on Tuesday October 15, 2019.

Court Street will be open for through traffic between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. each day.

The purpose of this work is to install a new water main line vault.

No parking within the work area will be allowed during work hours due to heavy equipment use and the location of the trench.

Detours will be in place during work hours on:

Full road closure on Court Street between East 8 th Street and East 7 th Place

Street and East 7 Place Through traffic on East 8 th Street remains open throughout work on the project

Street remains open throughout work on the project Access to residences and businesses will remain open during work hours

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes around the closure on Court Street.

Please proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.