Weekend Events for 10/11 – 10/13

Friday & Saturday:

The Dalles Main Street Ghost Walk. A 45 minute historic, ghost story filled walking tour of Downtown The Dalles followed by a 1 hour presentation by local paranormal investigators sharing stories and evidence captured Downtown The Dalles. Proceeds go to The Dalles Main Street and a portion will be dedicated to purchasing candy for Trick or Treat Downtown Halloween event. Two events a night on Fridays and Saturdays in October (excepting October 18th). The early walk (6pm) will be recommended for ages 6+. The late event (7pm) will be recommended for ages 18+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website: https://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/spooky-town-2019

Friday:

Columbia Gorge Community College is pleased to present “Judge Torres,” a performance and “bystander intervention workshop” this Friday, Oct. 11. The workshop is at noon at The Dalles Campus, 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles, in the Lecture Hall located on the third floor of Building 2. The performance is at 6 p.m. Friday at Wy’East Middle School, 3000 Wy’East Road, Odell. Based on the true story of Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Xiomara Torres, “Judge Torres” is a story of magic and Mayan folk tales, loss and abuse, and triumph against all odds.

Wild Weather Show Presented by OMSI. OMSI staff join Funtastic Friday to present Wild Weather Show! What causes exciting (and sometimes dangerous) weather conditions? How can we track them and protect ourselves? We’ll explore and demonstrate the roots of weather phenomena including the origin of clouds, snow and lightning. Best for ages 5-11. https://www.facebook.com/events/2288309684833138

The Brian Ledbetter Show at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Brian is a Sensational Concert Mindreader. Showtime at 7:00pm. Pick up show tickets for $10 at the Lodge in advance or $12 at the door. Enjoy dinner at 5:00pm with a Shrimp Basket and Fries for $7. http://ledbettermagic.com/

Mount St. Helens – Survival and Revival of Life at the White Salmon Community Library at 6:30. Charlie Crisafulli, research ecologist for the USDA, Forest Service and Pacific NW Research Station, will share information about the remarkable rebound of plant and animal species in the years after the eruption. https://www.facebook.com/events/715274238944666

Saturday:

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit http://www.waaamuseum.org/

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

Goldendale Night Out is on its second year!! Beginning with a procession of emergency vehicles following the establish parade route to Ekone Park at 245pm. 3pm the event starts, With the American Legion Presentation of Colors. We will have information booths from Law Enforcement Agencies, Fire Departments and EMS. We will also have Service Organizations with program information and some gooddies. We will also have the American Legion, who will have some food available at very reasonable prices. With all profits going to local programs.

Goldendale American Legion Auxiliary Fundraising Dinner, 5:00 – 7:30 pm featuring Franny’s Salisbury Steak!! Dinner includes salad bar, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and dessert for only $10.00 per person. 7 PM Live Auction plus the Quilt and 50/50 Raffles. Members and guests are welcome. Proceeds go toward the Bingo Room Floor Project.

COME JOIN US FOR SATURDAY NIGHT BINGO atthe Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles. Over $1,200 dollars will be paid out with an additional $1,000.00 payout for a blackout in 59 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Cowboys in the Hood! Western Music and Poetry Concert at the Hood River Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:00, show at 6:30. https://www.facebook.com/events/753875988376275

Wes Youssi and The County Champs. With country influences from Hank Williams Sr, George Jones, Willie Nelson and more, this band plays a mixture of Honky Tonk, traditional Country and Americana. 7:00pm -11:00pm at the Dalles Eagles Lodge. $3 Members, $4 Guests – all are welcome!

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier