E. Scenic Drive Sanitary Sewer Project To Begin In The Dalles

Beginning the Thursday, October 10th ,2019 Crestline Construction will begin work on the E. Scenic Sanitary Sewer Project for the City of The Dalles. This activity will take place on E. Scenic street between E. 16th Street and Jefferson Streets

Consequently, E. Scenic will be closed to motorists Monday -Friday from 7am to 7pm, remaining open to traffic on evenings and weekends. Local residents will still have access to their homes.

Detour routes to get to the college/sorosis park will be along E. 19th/Jefferson, as well as E. 16th and E.14th to Terrace Drive. This project is scheduled to end on Wednesday, November 27th.