Weekend Events 9/27 – 9/29

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. http://www.goldendaleobservatory.com/

Tygh Valley Bluegrass Jamboree at the Wasco County Fairgrounds. Celebrating 20 years of Bluegrass music in North Central Oregon, sponsored by the Shaniko Preservation Guild. Friday from 6 to 9 pm – Open Mic & Stage Show. Saturday from 9 am to 9:30 pm – Workshops (9am), Band Scramble (10am), Open Mic & Slow Jam (2pm), Afternoon Bluegrass Show (3 to 5pm), Bluegrass Evenin’ Roundup – (6 to 9 pm) 9 pm drawings, Grand prize & Lifetime pass Dinner Break – 5 to 6:30 pm. Shaniko Presevation Guild Fundraiser BBQ, featuring Oregon County Beef $10 plate or two for $18, child $5 (12 & under) Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm – Bluegrass/Gospel Finale & Free day. https://business.thedalleschamber.com/events/details/tygh-valley-bluegrass-jamboree-48913



Friday:

The Dalles Eagles Lodge has Burgers from 5-7. Bingo starts at 6pm sharp! Then, sing along with Bill Hornibrook Karaoke from 8-midnight. No cover-charge. Members and Guests welcome.

Lyle Twin Bridges Museum’s Annual Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner donated by Beneventi’s Pizza. Silent Auction, Raffle Baskets & Door prizes. 5 – 7 pm at the Lyle’s Lions Club.

St. Mary’s Academy is hosting Film in the Gym. Doors open at 6:15, at 6:45 is a fire safety presentation by Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. The film, the secret life of pets 2. This is a free event and open to all families in the area.1

Saturday:

Goldendale Bullets & Balls Tournament…September 28 to support Goldendale Archery Sharpshooters and Goldendale High School Golf Team. A shoot from 8 a.m. to noon on a private range, and golf at 1 p.m. at Goldendale Golf Club. $240 entry fee per four-man team. To register call 509-250-2279, 509-250-0321, 360-434-4566.

Healthy Lung & Heart Dart…3K/5K/10K Fun Run on The Dalles’ Riverfront Trail…September 28. Registration at 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. start at the Kiwanis Pocket Park on Klindt Drive in The Dalles. To register online go to mcmc.net/fun run. Proceeds to be split between the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s Pulmonary Rehab and Cardiac Rehab Fund.

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Join Ekone Ranch for a family festival and old-time hootenanny! All are invited to a celebration of community and conservation at Ekone Ranch, 15 miles east of Goldendale, with lots of fun for kids and grownups! Pony rides, cakewalk, baby goat snuggling, guided hikes, beergarden, delicious home cooking, live and silent auctions, and live music to dance the night away in Ekone’s historic lodge. A fundraiser for Ekone’s work with children, adults, stewardship, and natural burial. www.ekone.org for more information and advance tickets!

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

Solar Saturday at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum from 11 – 4. View the surface of the sun using safety-filtered telescopes set up on the museum lawn with Bob Yoesle. This event is free to the public, but dependent on clear skies. Call the front desk prior to 10 am to verify if the weather is cooperating. (Admission applies to view museum) https://www.gorgediscovery.org/

Teen Movie Night at the Hood River Library at 4 pm. Snacks, drinks and possibly goblins provided. Movie watchers ages 10 to 18, please. Please see the library’s website for current showings.

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the KVH Memorial Foundation’s largest event of the year – the Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala Fundraiser. Once again, the event will be held at the Goldendale Grange. The social hour and auction preview start’s at 5 p.m. A three-course dinner (Surf & Turf or Vegetarian) along with appetizers and local wine and beer will follow at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $50.00 per person, and reservations can be made by calling 509.773.1006. https://www.facebook.com/events/500333363845471/

COME JOIN US FOR SATURDAY NIGHT BINGO atthe Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles. Over $1,200 dollars will be paid out with an additional $950.00 payout for a blackout in 57 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

The Wasco Brothers (Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick, Don Campbell) specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, add some Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’, at The Dalles Eagles Lodge 7:00 pm to 11:00pm $3 members, $4 for guests. If you like to dance, you’re at the right place.

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier

Bingo at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Sunday at 1 pm. Come early to get your packets and enjoy lunch beforehand for just $5.