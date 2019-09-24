OSP seeking public assistance in unlawful takeing of Elk in Wasco County

On September 19, 2019, OSP F&W Troopers out of The Dalles were notified of an Elk unlawfully taken on the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley/Wamic, Oregon. OSP is investigating the incident and would like to question the person(s) associated with the following vehicle(s): (Attached Image) Late-model Toyota Tacoma pickup with soft bed-topper canopy, roof-mounted tent, and receiver hitch motorcycle rack with late model KTM 450 xc or similar dirt bike and grey Chevy or GMC pickup with matching canopy.

Any information regarding people associated with these vehicles should be reported to OSP Dispatch by calling *OSP (*677) or emailing Senior Trooper Gunderson at Craig.Gunderson@osp.oregon.gov.

** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat & Moose

$500 Elk, Deer & Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar & Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Game Fish & Shellfish

$100 Upland Birds & Waterfowl or Furbearers



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)

TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM)