Weekend Events 9/20 – 9/22

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. http://www.goldendaleobservatory.com/

Serious Theater Presents Double Crossed in The Dalles, a melodrama dinner theatre at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Friday and Saturday dinner is at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm. Dinner provided by Smoke-Wring BBQ. Sunday is dessert only and the show starts at 2 pm. Tickets available at showtix4u.com. https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/34798



Friday:

The Dalles Eagles Lodge has Burgers from 5-7. Bingo starts at 6pm sharp! Then, sing along with Bill Hornibrook Karaoke from 8-midnight. No cover-charge. Members and Guests welcome.

Hood River Saddle Club Annual Spaghetti Feed Dinner. Get your tickets, grab your appetite and plan to come to the HRSC spaghetti dinner Friday, September 20 from 5 to 8PM at the clubhouse (corner of Belmont and Country Club). Tickets available at the door. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, young’uns are free for all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. This is the club’s largest fundraiser – proceeds from which provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors and also benefit the Mt Hood Pony Club. https://www.facebook.com/events/1325212494311936

The Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee invites you to join them for the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action ceremony at the War Memorial located at the view point across from Sorosis Park at 6 pm. The ceremony will last about 40 minutes.

Teen Game Night at the White Salmon Valley Community Library from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Join them for Video Games, Karaoke, pizza (while it lasts) and more fun! https://www.facebook.com/events/1982907361810889/

Saturday:

Elk Bugling Walk at Conboy Lake Refuge. Join us starting at 7:00 am for a two mile walk to watch and listen for bugling elk. Learn how forest management improves habitat for wildlife. https://www.fws.gov/refuge/conboy_lake/

Classics on the Mountain Car Show. The UPRD will be hosting our 3rd annual car and truck show. Please join us for cars and a BBQ. Lunch of burgers, salads, soda and strawberry shortcake will be provided by the Underwood Community Council for $10. Car registration opens at 8:30. Show goes from 10-2. Come join us. http://underwoodcommunity.org/wp-ucc/

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum will participate in Museum Day Live. Smithsonian magazine sponsors this one day celebration of museums with free admission for two with a ticket downloaded from https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/

https://www.gorgediscovery.org/

Maryhill Museum of Art presents the Three Rivers Dulcimer Society & Upriver Dulcimers from 10 – 3. Dulcimer players from Tri-cities, WA and Estacada, OR will jam at Maryhill Museum of Art. Both groups feature the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer and occasionally meet to play together. This is a drop-in event with music throughout the day; free with admission. Players generally break for lunch about noon and resume jamming about 1 p.m. https://www.maryhillmuseum.org/

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

It takes a village, a fun, family friendly festival in White Salmon at Rheingarten Park from 11 – 3. Celebrating our local diversity, on this “INTERNATIONAL DAY of PEACE,” the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club sponsors this FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC event; food vendor: Beneventi’s Pizza, Live Music provided by: Samba Hood Rio, Jamba Marimba and Throttle Down, fun activities for school age children; and information for high school students and adults about the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club’s service projects and programs (i.e. the Rotary Youth Exchange, Columbia High School Rotary Interact Club, Head Start Literacy Project, Community Pride, Food Bags project, and Holiday Giving Tree project). https://www.facebook.com/events/919163848448581

Slime Time at the Goldendale Community Library at 11 am. Kids of all ages get creative and make Slime in different materials, colors, and combinations. Participants will use and/or learn skills to follow the Slime recipe and measure the ingredients to make their most amazing Slime.



Hood River Hops Fest at 5th & Columbia Street from Noon to 8 pm. Hood River County is surrounded by world-renowned hop growing regions, and since 2003 brewers have gathered each September in downtown Hood River to share their fresh-hop beer creations. With 60+ fresh hops and beers and 40+ breweries, this is an event you won’t want to miss! https://www.facebook.com/events/697406790688392

Family Movie Matinee at the White Salmon Community Library at 2 pm. Bring your friends and family to watch a family movie projected onto the big screen! Popcorn and drinks provided. https://www.facebook.com/events/490342381539277

COME JOIN US FOR SATURDAY NIGHT BINGO atthe Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles. Over $1,200 dollars will be paid out with an additional $9000.00 payout for a blackout in 56 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

2019 Pig Bowl at Sid White Field on the Wahtonka Campus in The Dalles. Oregon Law Enforcement will play football against the Washington Law Enforcement to help raise money for the Mid-Columbia Families in need! They will be playing to help The Macnab Family,

Courtney Erikson and The Rowan Family. Find out more information or even make a donation if you can’t make the game at http://www.pigbowl.net

The Dalles Eagles Lodge has “Finding Dani” from 7:00 pm to 11:00pm This cover band plays classic rock, country and always playing popular songs! Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. If you like to dance, you’re at the right place.

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier

Bingo at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Sunday at 1 pm. Come early to get your packets and enjoy lunch beforehand for just $5.