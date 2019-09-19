Volunteer Training Saturday For The Warming Place

When the weather gets bad, there’s nothing like curling up with a good book next to the fireplace, or just snuggling up under a warm blanket. But what if you’re homeless? Bad weather can be miserable if you don’t have a place to get out of it. Fortunately, there are people in the community who care. Back in 2010 St. Vincent de Paul set up The Warming Place, a safe shelter during bad weather for those who need it. Ed Elliot is one of the coordinators of the program:

Ed Elliot – The Warming Place

In order to make the program work, two volunteers are needed every night the shelter is open. There’s an open house and training session tomorrow, Saturday the 21st between 9 am and noon at the shelter, 315 West Third in the back of the La Ideal Bakery building. The training is free and only takes 45 minutes. Last year The Warming Place kept 1044 guests warm and sheltered through the bad weather. With help from the public, they can do so again.