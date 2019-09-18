White Salmon Water Moratorium Date Changes

The City of White Salmon is issuing notice that a water usage moratorium will be necessary for a 13-hour period beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24.

The water moratorium does not affect drinking, cooking or water for flushing toilets. The water moratorium does include irrigation, car washes, laundry, showers, etc. All irrigation systems need to be turned off by the evening of Monday, September 23. Water should be used for essential

purposes only.

Restaurants and other commercial establishments that use water for their business are asked to reduce water where possible.

The City of White Salmon is repairing the city’s 14-inch water main that brings water to the city from its water sources. This line needs to be shut down for repairs.

Please note this is a change in the date, there is no water moratorium for Thursday, September 19 it has been moved to Tuesday, September 24 due to a delay in supplies.

For additional information, please contact Pat Munyan at 509-493-1133 #202.