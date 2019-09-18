Wasco County Commissioners meet today at 9 am

Wasco County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 9 am in the county courthouse. Among other items on the agenda, commissioners will vote on approving a $90,000 grant from Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development to help pay costs associated with processing land use applications in Wasco County’s portion of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

They will also receive a report from the special advisory group set up to make comments on the proposed Bakeoven Solar Power Project. One of those comments concerns the impacts on the city of Maupin.

The application uses different estimates for the number of workers in different parts of the application, varying from 200 to 600 workers, and the group noted that “A project of this size could double the population of [Maupin] for a year or more, potentially placing significant burdens on housing, roads, police, fire and ambulance services. And a report on the Wasco County landfill expresses concerns about running out of capacity under the current setup.