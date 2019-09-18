Two Local Veterans Fly To Washington D.C.

Tomorrow morning, two local veterans will be taken by Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Their flight takes off at 5:50 tomorrow morning and they will return on Sunday afternoon.

Corporal David Tuttle saw action in Korea as a Browning Automatic Rifleman on Heartbreak Ridge, served as a squad leader on Christmas Hill and was wounded near Queen’s Outpost in 1952. He received two Bronze Battle Stars.

Robert J. “Max” Maxwell enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served until 1955. When the Vietnam War broke out, he immediately joined the Naval Reserves and served more than 30 years. He currently serves on the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee, Wasco County Veterans Advisory Committee, is a member of the VFW and American Legion and volunteers at the Wasco County Veterans Service Office and the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum.

Hats off from all of us at Gorge Country Media