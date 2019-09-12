Weekend Events 9/13 – 9/15

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. http://www.goldendaleobservatory.com/

Friday:

Monster Hutch Presents Motocross Movie Premiere: Nitro Circus Action Figures 2 on Friday, September 13th at the Rivertap in The Dalles! There will be a raffle, giveaways, door prizes, live music, and specials. Celebrate one of the creepiest nights with Rivertap and Monster Hutch!

Harvest Moon walk at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Gather in front of the museum at 6:45pm, the one-hour walk begins with Alyssa Thornburg USDAFS and Education Director Rebekah Rafferty at 7:00pm. (Moonrise at 7:33 pm. Full moon 12:35 am in the wee hours of September 14th.) https://www.gorgediscovery.org/

Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Get Ready The Dalles, 10am – 1pm at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, 1400 West 8th Street, The Dalles, Interactive presentations start at 10:30 am. If a natural disaster hits our area, we want you and your family to be prepares. Join us for an event that will help you Get Ready. NW Natural will be joined by local experts who offer learning opportunities, prize drawings, and a FREE lunch. The First 100 families will also receive a FREE Preparedness Item!

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library. Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.1

COME JOIN US FOR SATURDAY NIGHT BINGO atthe Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Sept. 14th additional $850.00 payout for a blackout in 55 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

The Sherman County Historical Society invites you to the first annual Night at the Museum benefit dinner and auction. On September 14th, the Society will showcase local breweries that will bring their favorite brews for an evening dinner at the museum. A limited number of VIP ticket holders will board a bus bound for a secret location in the county where they will be served a special brew sample and appetizers along with an exclusive tour of this mystery venue. They will return to the museum for the dinner event. VIP tickets are $50. Dinner and auction tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the museum. All ticket holders will receive free admission to the museum. The evening will feature dinner and an amazing silent auction to benefit museum operations and improvements.

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier