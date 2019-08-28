South County celebrates groundbreaking of Pine Hollow boat ramp August 28, 2019 GNCadm1n Local News Comments Off on South County celebrates groundbreaking of Pine Hollow boat ramp The north ramp was in such poor shape that the asphalt was removed. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the south ramp on August 28, where it was easier to accommodate a large crowd. Left: a worker on the project shows the signs that will be displayed at the entrance during the work. The bottom sign lists several people who have contributed to the project. Right: representatives of Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, the Oregon Marine Board and Sough Wasco County Parks and Rec agency did the groundbreaking honors Officials and spectators posed for a group photo on the south boat ramp. Work starts shortly on repairing the badly damaged north boat ramp. The project is expected to take 4 to 5 weeks.