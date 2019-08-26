Wyden: No G-7 to be held at Trump’s Doral resort

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in reaction to President Trump potentially hosting the 2020 G-7 at his Doral Golf Resort:

“Under no circumstances should the G-7 be held at Trump’s Doral resort, which would be one of the most egregious examples of corruption and self-dealing in a presidency replete with them. Trump is using the office to line his own pockets at the expense of the American people and our standing in the world. Requiring our allies to spend money at the president’s hotel to attend the G-7 would be an insult to them and a violation of our Constitution’s emoluments clause. The Treasury Department, which plays an integral role in orchestrating the G-7, should not allow this to go forward. I will be formally following up with Secretary Mnuchin, as well as requesting answers on the so-called process that President Trump claimed at his press conference led to Doral leading the list of possible sites for next year’s G-7.”