Jaime Herrera Beutler Announces “STEM App Challenge” Competition for Southwest Washington Students

VANCOUVER – Today, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced Southwest Washington students will once again have the opportunity to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge, an original app competition designed to challenge and stimulate young, innovative students.

“I am thrilled to once again help host this year’s congressional app-building challenge in Southwest Washington. Every year I am amazed by what these brilliant young minds create,” Herrera Beutler said. “This contest provides students a fun way to channel their creativity while developing valuable computer science and coding skills, encouraging the next generation of STEM innovators.”

This event is open to middle and high school students. Students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four. The competition invites students to create software applications, or “apps,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. The winners will be chosen from a group of judges made up of STEM educators and technology professionals from Southwest Washington. Winning apps are eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representative’s website, House.Gov. Winning students are invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. and awarded $250 per winner in Amazon Web Services credits.

How to register:

To register and read the competition rules, visit congressionalappchallenge.us

Submissions are due by November 1st.

Purpose of the Congressional App Challenge:

The Congressional App Competition was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial students are given the opportunity to acquire these valuable skills.