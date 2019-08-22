Jaime Herrera Beutler Applauds Funding to Help States Combat Maternal Mortality

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler applauded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement that it is funding the first round of grants to support 25 states’ efforts to combat maternal mortality. The funding was made possible after Herrera Beutler’s bipartisan bill to prevent maternal deaths was signed into law last year.

“Our country’s maternal death rate has reached a crisis level, which is why it’s welcome news that there’s now force being put behind our mission to make pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period safer for all women. I am so pleased to see the CDC award its first round of critical grant funding to allow my Preventing Maternal Deaths Act to take effect in our communities,” Herrera Beutler said. “This money will support and provide critical resources to states like Washington as they review every maternal death and make course corrections to save future moms’ lives.”

CDC announced grant funding to support 25 states’ Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs). The purpose of these committees is to investigate and review every maternal death and make recommendations to prevent future women from dying during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. CDC works directly with state-based MMRCs to improve review processes that lead to actionable recommendations for preventing future deaths.

“Representative Herrera Beutler has helped our nation make important steps to start understanding, and reducing, our rate of maternal mortality,” said Ted L. Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “Legislation she sponsored, the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act (PL 115-344), and now the federal appropriations she helped secure to fund its implementation, are critical in our efforts to ensure healthy moms and healthy babies. Thanks to her leadership, we will see real progress in what should be a priority for everyone – eliminating preventable maternal deaths and helping make sure no babies grow up without their mothers. This is how the legislative process is supposed to work, and we are thrilled to have such a committed partner in the Congresswoman.”

“CDC is committed to working with our state partners so that we can better understand the drivers of maternal mortality and implement initiatives to help families and communities who need them the most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “We greatly appreciate the Congresswoman’s leadership and contributions to improving the public health of our nation.”

“We must take action on our review findings to prevent future maternal deaths and reduce inequities in maternal health outcomes. The grant also funds implementation of our maternal mortality review panel’s recommendations, such as the adoption of best practice in maternity care, increasing access to perinatal health care services, and expanding perinatal behavioral health care,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Assistant Secretary, Prevention and Community Health, Washington State Department of Health.

Washington state received $375,000 to support its efforts to combat the maternal mortality crisis. 25 states received awards ranging from $150,000 – $600,000: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah (collaborating with Wyoming), Washington, and Wisconsin.