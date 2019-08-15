Weekend Events August 16 – 18

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. http://www.goldendaleobservatory.com/

Skamania County Fair & Timber Carnival. Come enjoy a variety of new Entertainment, Livestock Shows, Tasty Treats and Fair Vendors. http://www.skamaniacounty.org/forms/Fair%20Schedule101.pdf

Friday:

Scrabble Tournament at the White Salmon Valley Community Library from 2 – 4 pm. Scrabble enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this fun and lightly competitive tournament. Everyone plays on a team of two players — parent/child teams or any other combinations are welcome. If you don’t have a teammate, we’ll pair you up. Refreshments provided and prizes awarded. Registration recommended, but not required; call (509) 493-1132 to sign up.

“Friday Funday” Kids Event at the Hood River Waterfront Park from 2-4 pm. Some of the sport’s top pros will offer small-group instruction, fun paddle games, and get your kids stoked on the sport! Kids should bring a parent, a water bottle, a life jacket if you have one (we will also have them available), and be wearing sunscreen. Parents will need to sign a waiver onsite and are expected to remain at the event to supervise your children. We are now able to offer this event for FREE! Ages 6 and up; kids must be comfortable in the water. Beginners and first-time paddlers welcome! Boards and paddles provided. https://www.facebook.com/events/489181655164262

White Salmon Valley Community Library Teen Movie Night is at 6:30 pm. Come celebrate our awesome teen volunteers with a movie and pizza! Everyone ages 12-18 welcome.

Join Libby Burke, for “BPA, WWII & Aluminum in the Pacific Northwest” at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, Oregon. Burke will outline the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II. Historical photos and the rarely seen color film “Power Builds Ships,” highlight the ship building industry during the war and the rise of the Pacific Northwest aluminum industry. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only is $5. Purchase tickets by August 14. For tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.



Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden,

Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

Summer Reading Pool Bash, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Goldendale Swimming Pool. Did you or your kids read and keep track of their reading time through the library’s Summer Reading Program? Celebrate the end of the program with a pool party at the Goldendale Swimming Pool, courtesy of the Central Klickitat County Parks & Recreation District. Free pool admission, hot dogs, prizes, games, music and fun. Bring your completed game card to join the fun.

Bob Yoesle will present a solar viewing free to the public Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library. Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

Family Movie Matinee at the White Salmon Valley Community Library at 2 pm. Bring your friends and family to watch a family movie projected onto the big screen! Popcorn and drinks provided.



Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $1,000 payout for a blackout in 58 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Saturday night Randy Haines is ready to entertain you with a wonderful mix of dancing music, from classic country, todays country, rock and roll, big band, rat pack and more, at The Dalles Eagles Lodge from 7 – 10 pm. Members and Guests Welcome, no cover charge! Come join the fun, be our guest and dance on the biggest dance floor in the gorge!

Walk in Summer Movies presented by the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District at Sorosis Park at Dusk. This week’s movie is Moana, rated PG. Admission is free!

Sunday:

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier

Wy’East Volunteer Fire & EMS Association Annual Memorial and BBQ. Please come join us in remembering our beloved Fallen Firefighters and thank those people who are serving our community. Memorial service beginning at 1pm with a community BBQ to follow. Wy’East Fire Odell Station, 3431 Odell Hwy. Odell, OR.

https://www.facebook.com/events/495017561068660