Suspect Arrested On Circuit Court Secret Indictment After Pursuit In Irrigon

On the evening of August 12th at 10:44pm, after some strategic planning and organization Patrol Sgt. Nathen Braun attempted a traffic stop on suspect Jeffrey Alan Kelly, 41 of Irrigon. After failing to stop, Kelly attempted to elude, leading Sgt. Braun, Sgt. Snyder and Undersheriff Bowles on a pursuit. Sheriff Ken Matlack, Patrol Sgt. Todd Siex, Deputy Tanner Cooney, Deputy Thomas Way and Deputy Taylor Wasserman were all in the area attempting to close off escape routes. Kelly and passenger, fled in a 2007 Silver Suburban driving East on Columbia, then East on Highway 730. Kelly turned South on Division toward Depot lane. The suspect then entered a cornfield and a hemp field, and drove around some irrigation circles. Patrol Sgt. Nathen Braun, Deputy Cooney, Sgt. Snyder and Undersheriff Bowles followed the vehicle into a field with sagebrush and after the suspect vehicle was stuck in the brush, the suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a 3-minute foot pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody. This was about 20 minutes after the attempted traffic stop. The suspect vehicle and one patrol vehicle got stuck in the rough terrain and were later removed. All land owners who sustained property damage were contacted. Passenger Lucia Madrigal, 31 of Boardman was initially detained and later released without charges. Jeffrey Alan Kelly 41, of Irrigon was arrested on Morrow County Circuit Court Secret Indictment Warrant on Sodomy II and Sex Abuse I. He is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000. Further probable cause (PC) charges are pending, they include Felony Elude, Criminal Mischief I, Criminal Trespass II (x3), Reckless Endangering (x3) and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender.

“Due to our recent full staffing and 24-hour coverage schedule, we had additional resources available to utilize, deterring an easy escape route, which ultimately led to this suspect being taken in custody quickly. The community and deputies involved, worked together very well in this case for a great outcome.” -Sheriff Ken Matlack.

We wish to thank Strebin Farms for voluntarily bringing out the big tractor to assist the deputies at the scene. Thank you to Umatilla Police Department for sending an officer to the Umatilla/Morrow county line, to deter the suspect from re-entering Highway 730.