Wastewater Treatment Plant Discharge Returned to Compliance

The discharge from the City of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Columbia River has returned to compliance with permit limits for E. coli as of August 13, 2019 at 1:18 a.m. The samples taken on August 11th and 12th at the City discharge point to the river were within limits for each individual sample and for an average of five samples. The delay in reading out the test results is due to the 24-hour incubation time that the test requires.

Samples taken at pre-arranged locations in the river late in the day on August 10, 2019 were well below bacterial criteria set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for freshwater recreation.

Signs which were placed at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, to warn of contaminated water, were taken down this morning.

The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate demobilization. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.