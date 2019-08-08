Weekend Events for 8/9 – 8/11

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Saturday & Sunday:

The sport of World Extreme Rock Crawling or W.E. ROCK as it is known to our fans is all about challenging driver and machine. Competitors build amazing vehicles to drive over the most extreme obstacles our world-renowned course designers can dream up. You will see vehicles perform maneuvers you never thought possible. Conquering large boulders, steep climbs, rock ledges, and massive drops, all while avoiding strategically placed cones. Join us at Broken Boulder Farm, 290 Pipeline Road, in Goldendale, for an exciting weekend. www.werocklive.com

Take a step back in time and experience a slice of country life that is fading quickly. Vintage Dufur Days celebrates its roots in Oregon agriculture with a weekend of old-time activities. With so much of life and work busily focused on electronic media and on-line communication, this event is a hands-on opportunity to reconnect with a slower, easier pace. Find out more at business.thedalleschamber.com/events/details/vintage-dufur-days-48690



Friday:

Fort Dalles Rodeo Association will be hosting its 3rd annual Rib Kickin’ Boot Stompin’ Benefit dinner and beer garden for Breast Health for Strong Families. They will be serving Ribs, Hamburger & Hot Dog Dinners. We are also proud to announce that our entertainment this year will be the award winning Brewers Grade Band in their only Gorge appearance this summer. Their special guest will be Jessie Leigh. Party starts at 6, Band hits the stage at 7 on the corner of Second and Washington in The Dalles.

Mid-Columbia Car Club Neon Cruise is from 6:30 to 8pm on Second & Third streets in The Dalles. Registration for the closed cruise is at Burgerville. www.midcolumbiacarclub.org

Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Mid-Columbia Car Club Show in The Shade at Sorosis Park in The Dalles starting at 9 am. Parade of Champions will begin at 3 pm. www.midcolumbiacarclub.org

The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit www.waaamuseum.org

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden,

Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

We have Cruise Night Music at The Eagles on August 10th.It’s a fun day and night of family activities. Ladies Day Out runs from 10am to 6pm with vendors to satisfy all the ladies. Neon Cruise Car Show runs from 5-7pm with music from DJ Fergie from 4 – 8pm outside. Then, inside the Eagles lodge we have Bill Hornibrook Karaoke from 8pm to midnight.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library

Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $950.00 payout for a blackout in 57 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Walk in Summer Movies presented by the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District at Sorosis Park at Dusk. This week’s movie is Mary Poppins Returns, rated PG. Admission is free!

Sunday

Vintage Dufur Days Car Show at Dufur City Park starting at 8 am. Winners announced at 2 pm.

Classic Drag Racing at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport, Washington from 8 – 4 pm.

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier