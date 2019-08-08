Smokey Bear, fire prevention icon turns 75

Smokey Bear, the icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., is turning 75 years old today. Birthday parties are scheduled to take place in honor of the bear used to promote forest fire prevention.

Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign.

A badly burned cub found in the aftermath of a fire in New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains later became Smokey Bear.

Come wish Smokey Bear Happy Birthday at the lower viewing platform of Multnomah Falls today from 10 am to 2 pm. Rangers will lead family friendly activities, share Smokey giveaways, and serve a birthday cake in his honor. Of course, Smokey will make an appearance to partake in the festivities and fun!