Wyden Statement on Trump’s New Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today on Trump’s decision to levy additional tariffs on products imported from China:

“I am always first in line for getting tough on China. But Trump doesn’t have any strategy to get China to stop cheating on trade – the only thing he knows how to do is raise tariffs. The tariffs announced today will raise costs on everything from computers to backpacks to clothes as kids go back to school, without any reason to think that it will make China stop stealing our technology and undercutting American jobs. Trump said he’d bring back Americans’ jobs, instead he’s picking their pockets.”