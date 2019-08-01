Weekend Events for August 2 – 4th

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. http://www.goldendaleobservatory.com/

The 54th Annual Trout Lake Fair! Fun for the whole family with events including Potluck Social and Contra Dance, Fireman’s Breakfast, Fun Runs, Parade, all sorts of Contests, Thread & Yarn Crafts, Baking, Veggies, Flowers and Children’s Art, star gazing, and a community concert to wrap things up Sunday afternoon. www.troutlakefair.org



Saturday & Sunday:

Shaniko Days. Saturday parade at 10:30. Chamber Raffle &Bake Sale, Old Time Photos, Gunfight at the OK Corral skit and other Gun Slinger episodes. Musical entertainment and street dance from 7 – 10 pm. Vintage music at the Stagecoach Station. Downtown Firehouse Sale. Toy and Game Museum. Sunday morning church. https://www.facebook.com/ShanikoDays/



Friday:

First Friday in August to check out Hood River Downtown’s collaboration with the largest museum with operable antique cars and planes, WAAAM! Three blocks of Oak St and some side streets will be closed off and lined with bright and shiny vehicles of yesteryear. People from all over the world go to WAAAM to check out these beauts and you can check some out for FREE during our community event! 5 – 8 pm



Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden, Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!

The Sixth Annual Backpack and School Supply donation Car Meet sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota is from 10 – 2 on Walnut Street between Sixth and Eighth street. Come out and look at the great vehicles and make a donation.

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.



11 am, “Remembering Eck & May Rorick”, presented by long-time neighbor Carolyn Blume; assisted by Cheri Vannet. The public is invited to this free event sponsored by Wasco County Historical Society. Personal lawn chairs are welcome. Refreshments. The 1850 Moody/Rorick House will be open for touring with Ms. Blume and WCHS members. Backyard of the Moody/Rorick House located at 300 W. 13th St. The Dalles.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library. Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Collegiate Singers are on tour to spread messages of hope and healing through music. Join us for a benefit concert at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, August 3, at 3 p.m. A second performance will be held in Hood River at 7:30 pm at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Kindts Book Sellers in The Dalles or Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River or at the door. The Hood River concert will benefit the Hood River Christmas Project.



Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $900.00 payout for a blackout in 56 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Walk in Summer Movies presented by the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District at Sorosis Park at Dusk. This week’s movie is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, rated PG 13. Admission is free! http://www.nwprd.org/

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier

The Raised Country Music Festival in Antelope features an All Oregon Lineup with Olivia Harms at 1 pm, The Mud Springs Gospel Band at 3 pm and Joni Harms at 3:45. Chuckwagon BBQ by Paradise Rose Catering. Ranch Animal Petting Zoo & Face Painting. Bring your chairs and enjoy an afternoon of music at the Antelope Church.