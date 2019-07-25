Weekend Events 7/25 – 7/26

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Klickitat Canyon Days in Klickitat, Washington. Friday night is Kids Carnival Night followed by the Family Movie at Klickitat School. Saturday features the Firehall Breakfast from 7-10, Parade at 11, Open Car Show after the Parade, Kids Games & the Saturday night Dance in the street. Sunday is the Ducky Derby at Noon.

The Gorge Grass Blue Grass Festival is at the Skamania County Fair Grounds. Ticket information at Columbia Gorge Bluegrass dot net. Columbiagorgebluegrass.net

Friday & Saturday:

Hood River County Fair. Stingrays and Exotic Animals, Pirates Parrots, Godfrey The Magician and on Saturday night Parmalee takes the main stage. Find out more at hoodriverfair.org

Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden,

Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

National Day of the Cowboy at Coastal Farm and Ranch from 1 – 4. A free concert with Duane Lee Nelson, Coyote Joe, Alan Halvorson & Tom Swearingen.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library

Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

The premier summer festival in the Columbia River Gorge is an annual showcase of our local and regional artists, craftspeople, wineries, ciders, spirits, micro-brews, culinary treats, and live music. Bring your picnic blanket and spend an enjoyable afternoon listening and dancing to the entertainment from a line-up including local and regional favorites. Hang out in the beer garden or get the Tasting Package and spend some time sampling many diverse wines, ciders and hard spirits in the Tasting Tents. Family activities will be happening throughout the afternoon.

With the scenic backdrop of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge – White Salmon is the happening place to be if you want to have a good time! This is a 21 and older event. Well behaved pets on leashes are welcome. The cost for admission is $5 per person or you can purchase a VIP Tasting Package for $20 which includes your souvenir glass and five tasting tokens. Cash or credit will be accepted at the gate or you can prepay for streamlined entry at www.ArtWineFusion.com and click on Tickets.

The Hood River Library host Stanger Things Trivia. Test your knowledge of Stranger Things Season 1 & 2. All are welcome at the Hood River Library from 5 – 7.



Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $850.00 payout for a blackout in 55 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Walk in Summer Movies presented by the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District at Sorosis Park at Dusk. This week’s movie is Aquaman, rated PG 13. Admission is free!

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Cascade Locks

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier

