Oregon Delegation Pushes for an End to Service Blackouts

July 22, 2019

Dear Mr. Stephenson and Mr. Sook:

We write today with concerns that communities around the country are experiencing blackouts of their local television stations due to an ongoing contract negotiation between AT&T/DirecTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. This widespread blackout hits home in our state, where Oregonians are no longer able to obtain access to KOIN 6 and other local broadcasting through their DirecTV subscription.

The details of the contract negotiations should be left to the two interested parties; however, service blackouts threaten the public safety of our constituents and thus run contrary to the public interest. Oregonians across the state rely on local programming for critical up-to-date information regarding breaking news, traffic events, and dangerous weather conditions. Given that the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an earthquake of record magnitude and is rapidly approaching another wildfire season, we are especially concerned that our constituents are losing access to timely weather news that could prove lifesaving in the event of disaster.

It is our hope that you can conclude your negotiations expeditiously. While you continue working to resolve your differences, we urge you to put public safety first and provide carriage of KOIN 6 and other local broadcasts so that your consumers in Oregon can continue to access the local news programming on which they rely.