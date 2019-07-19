U.S. Reps. Herrera Beutler and Roybal-Allard Introduce Midwives for MOMS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40), Co-Founders of the Congressional Caucus on Maternity Care, yesterday introduced the Midwives for Maximizing Optimal Maternity Services Act. The Midwives for MOMS Act will address the growing maternity care provider shortage by establishing two new funding streams for midwifery education.



“America’s maternity care is at a crisis level with high rates of maternal and infant mortality, preterm births, and a staggering lack of prenatal care for moms,” Herrera Beutler said. “We must prioritize quality care for moms and babies in this country no matter where they live or their economic status. Midwives play a critical role in giving many moms access to high-quality maternity care. As parents and leaders in Congress, let’s rally around this legislative solution to increase the number of qualified midwives and improve health outcomes for moms and babies.”

“America’s mothers and babies deserve the best possible care, and midwives are essential to providing them with that excellent care,” Roybal-Allard said. “That is why I am so proud of our bipartisan Midwives for MOMS Act, which will expand educational opportunities for midwives. If we can expand mothers’ access to midwives’ evidence-based, holistic, and woman-centered care, we will improve maternity care outcomes for mothers and babies, and reduce maternity care costs for America’s families and for our state and local governments.”



“Increased federal funding for accredited midwifery education programs is crucial to growing and improving racial and ethnic representation within our nation’s maternity care workforce,” said Susan Stone, CNM, DNSc, FACNM, FAAN, President of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM). “This legislation takes important steps to help alleviate significant pressures communities and health systems are experiencing due to the shortage of trained maternal and women’s healthcare providers in high-need rural and urban areas. By improving access to full-scope midwifery care provided by nationally certified midwives we will be able to better address the significant disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes found in far too many of our communities.”



“Far too many women having babies in the United States today suffer severe complications of pregnancy and birth, including the highest rates of mortality and morbidity among high resource nations,” said Mary Lawlor, CPM, LM, MA, Executive Director of the National Association of Certified Professional Midwives. “It is unacceptable in this wealthiest of countries that black and native American mothers are dying at 3 to 4 times the rate of white women. NACPM applauds Congresswomen Roybal-Allard and Herrera Beutler for their leadership in funding midwifery education to mitigate the severe shortage of providers, contain healthcare costs, and most importantly, to improve the health and save the lives of childbearing women and their babies in our country.”



“The Midwives for MOMS Act will provide much needed funding for midwifery education,” said Kate Bauer, MBA, Executive Director of the American Association of Birth Centers. “The Strong Start Initiative for Mothers & Newborns demonstrated the significant impact the midwifery model of care has on improving maternal and infant health outcomes for our vulnerable populations. Only with a growing and diverse midwifery workforce can we adequately address maternal health disparities and the mounting maternity provider shortage.”



