Weekend Events 7/19 – 7/21

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday & Saturday:

The Mt. Adams Mud Fest is July 19th and 20th. There’s Mud Bogging, Snowmobile grass races, food vendors, beer garden and a kid’s play area. Friday’s bands include Danny Austin Band and Rock Garden. Saturday it’s American Honey and Vision Seekerz. Get tickets online at mtadamsmudfest.brownpapertickets.com. Gates open Friday at noon. Weekend passes are $50 per person, kids 12 and under are free. RV sites are only $25 and tent camping is free. The Mt. Adams Mud Fest – fun for the whole family. Find us on Facebook.

Friday:

Aliens: Escape from Earth at the Goldendale Community Library at 11 am. ScienceTellers presents an intergalactic space adventure, featuring awesome science experiments! Ages 4-12.

The Extreme Tour is a diverse community of musicians and athletes that work to bring hope through partnering with community groups, civic organizations, churches, schools, government agencies, and municipalities that are working charitably to meet the needs of the disenfranchised. They will be at Daubenspeck Park, Bingen to put on a FREE concert and skate competition 5-9pm. Perfect for Summer Family FUN!

Teen Movie Night at the White Salmon Valley Community Library. Teens, ages 12-18, are invited to join us for a showing of a comedy sci-fi film onto the big screen at 6:30pm. Snacks will be provided. Mere seconds before the Earth is to be demolished by an alien construction crew, journeyman Arthur Dent is swept off the planet by his friend Ford Prefect, a researcher penning a new edition of his book on inter-galactic tourism.

Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden, Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!

The Dalles Babe Ruth 10 and Under Softball team is holding a car was at the CH Urness lot across from The Dalles Chamber from 10 – 2 to raise funds to go to Florida for the Babe Ruth World Series.

Free County Weekend at Maryhill Museum of Art. Free admission on designated weekends to its neighbors in Oregon and Washington. This weekend, residents from the following counties are granted free admission upon presentation of an I.D. with address: Oregon — Hood River, Wasco, Sherman & Gilliam. Washington — Klickitat & Skamania.

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.

The public is invited to join the Wasco County Historical Society in learning the history of the Sandoz Century Farm 11:00 a.m., Saturday the 20th, 5755 Mill Ck. Rd. in The Dalles. Making the presentation will be Mary Sandoz Leighton and Holly Sandoz.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library. Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $800.00 payout for a blackout in 54 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12 years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Hawaiian Teen Pool Party. Teens ages 13-17 are invited to a Hawaiian Luau Party from 9 pm to midnight at the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center. Dress up in your best Hawaiian hear and enjoy the refreshments, music by DJE, and festivities. Cost is $15.

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Hood River

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier