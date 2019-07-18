Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Make Two Arrests

A couple of press releases from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Deputy Aaron Haak was advised that a subject with a Parole and Probation (P&P) Detention Warrant was just seen driving in Lexington. Deputy Haak was nearby and with the assistance of Deputy Tanner Cooney, located and followed the black Chevy pickup truck pulling in behind it at a residence in Lexington. The driver was identified as Adam Fredrick Abell, 31 of Hermiston. He was arrested on the outstanding P&P Detention Warrant and after further investigation he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Certain Weapons by a felon (x2) and Carry Concealed Weapon (x2). Abell was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.

Later that night, Sergeant Todd Siex was checking the Lexington area when he noticed a pickup truck turn South onto Highway 74, it was similar to a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening out of Heppner. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near MP 42 on Highway 74, verified that the vehicle was stolen and arrested Tristan Reilly Moses, 20 of Heppner. He is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Deputy Thomas Way also assisted in the investigation and then transported the suspect to the Umatilla County Jail where he was lodged. During booking at the jail, staff found a fentanyl pill in Mr. Moses wallet. Subsequently, he was also charged with Supplying Contraband and Unlawful Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Total bail $40,000.