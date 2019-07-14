Listen: Klickitat and Skamania County Commissioners meet with state legislators

From left: Bob Hamlin (Skamania), Jim Sizemore (Klickitat), State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, Richard Mahar (Skamania), Dave Sauter (Klickitat), State Sen. Curtis King, Tom Lannen (Skamania), Rex Johnson (Klickitat). Not pictured” Rep. Chris Corry, who arrived shortly after the meeting started.

Klickitat and Skamania County Commissioners met in a joint session Thursday, July 11, in the meeting room at Klickitat PUD in Goldendale. Joining theme were 14th district state representatives Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry along with Senator Curtis King. What followed was a discussion in depth of a number of issues of concerns to the two counties, with occasional comments and questions from the audience.

The conversation took more than two hours, and we’ve divided it for your convenience. To listen, click on the grey podcasts bars below:

Part 1 – veterans’ service officers, funding for firefighting, and wolf depredation:

Part 2 – unfunded mandates, state election costs born by the counties and daycare