Weekend Events 7/12 – 7/14

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Summer Programs with Goldendale Observatory at Stonehenge Memorial • Solar Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. • Dark Sky Programs with Goldendale Observatory at the Stonehenge Memorial 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday:

Oregon’s Own, 234th Army Band of the Oregon Army National Guard, is celebrating it’s 100th year with a state-wide musical tour! The “Empire Builders” will be presenting a Children’s Concert for the community of Hood River at Jackson Park starting at 6. Music from Disney and Marvel Movies. Bring a picnic and enjoy the free show!

The 7th annual block party for United Way of the Columbia Gorge is at Clock Tower Ales in The Dalles starting at 7. Hit Machine joins us for a concert in the street in front of Clock Tower Ales to support program in our local communities. This is a 21 and over event.

Saturday:

Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 – 2 at Ekone Park

Hood River Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at 5th & Columbia Streets, Downtown Hood River.

The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 – 1 at City Park

Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 – 1 at 199 2nd Street, Stevenson

Coffee at the DIG Summer Gardening Series at The Dalles Imagination Garden, Klindt Dr. & Steelhead Way. Learn something new from the OSU Master Gardeners at these mini classes every Saturday throughout the Summer. Talks start at 9 am. And the coffee is on us!



The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit www.waaamuseum.org

Family Storytime, Sat, 10:30am, at The Dalles Wasco County Library. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome.



Dungeons & Dragons, 2pm – 4pm at the Goldendale Community Library

Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.



Bingo every Saturday night at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center starting at 6:00 PM. Over $1000 paid out each night. Minimum buy-in $10.00. Open to all ages.

Sunday

Cascade Locks Farmers Market, 10 – 2, Downtown, Hood River

Mosier Farmers Market, 10 – 2 on First Street in Mosier