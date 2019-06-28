Jaime Herrera Beutler Awarded “Champion for Children’s Health”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler received the “Champion for Children’s Health” award from the Children’s Hospital Association yesterday for successfully passing her bipartisan ACE Kids Act, which was signed into law earlier this year.



CLICK here for a photo of Herrera Beutler receiving the “Champion for Children’s Health” award.



“Getting ACE Kids signed into law is one of my proudest efforts because it shows that we can accomplish hard stuff on behalf of vulnerable kids and families, and we can reach across ideological divides. This was a tremendous effort by so many kids, parents, doctors, lawmakers, and partners – modern-day heroes fighting to make children’s health care a priority in Congress,” Herrera Beutler said.



ACE Kids Act helps improve the coordination of and access to high quality care to ensure optimal outcomes for children with complex medical conditions on Medicaid. Read more about Herrera Beutler’s bill here.