Wasco County Commissioners Meeting Update 6/26

Wasco County Commissioners held a special session yesterday to hold hearings on budgets for the 4-H Extension Service District, the Library District and for Wasco County itself. These are budgets for the 2019-2020 fiscal year which begins next Monday, July 1st. Wasco County voters created the Library District and the 4-H Extension Service District in November 2006, giving them stable funding through permanent tax bases. The library district’s rate of 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation gives them about $1.3 million per year out of a $2.5 million budget. The district does not cover the whole county, though it does reach Dufur and Maupin. The 4-H Extention Service District’s 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation brings in about half a million dollars, about a third of the Extension’s $1.5 million budget. As part of the hearing, Lynette Black said it was a real joy to work with the young people of the county:

The two budgets passed unanimously as did Wasco County’s $70 million budget. That figure is much higher than the current revenue as the county administers a number of state and federal grants that pass the money through to various departments. The county’s tax rate of slightly over $4.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation bringing in an estimated 22.4 million dollars, which covers about 32 percent of the total budget. One new expense this fiscal year is for the building permits agency, which the county takes over from the state on Monday. The county has budgeted just over $6 million for this first year.