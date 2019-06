Would you like to drive the Historic Columbia River Hwy. from WAAM in Hood River, through the Mosier Twin Tunnels and Mosier to Rowena Crest, and the return? The date is July 13th with the registration deadline being June 30th. If you have a vehicle dated 1949 and older, registration information for this annual opportunity may be obtained from Friends of the Historic Columbia River Hwy. President Jeanette Kloos, 503-227-5638.