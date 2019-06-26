Firefighters continued to make progress today on the 1620 Road Fire located four miles west of Parkdale. The fire was originally reported Monday morning burning in brush, timber, and young timber on privately owned land. Today’s focus was to strengthen existing firelines and mop-up within the interior of the original fire. Firefighters continued to construct handline on the spotfire to the east of the original fire. A heavy air tanker, two fireboss scoopers, and a Type 2 helicopter, and a Type 1 helicopter provided support to the firefighters, cooling hot areas for direct line construction adjacent to the fire’s edge. The combined acreage for the fires remains at 85 acres, with 20% containment and 10% control. This afternoon precipitation fell on the fire as thunderstorms moved through the area.

Tonight firefighters will be used to monitor fire behavior and patrol the fire for any fire movement outside the fireline.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visitwww.ODFcentraloregon.com.