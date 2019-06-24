City honors recent graduate Nathan Nañez

Nathan poses with his parents and Mayor Rich Mays.

The Dalles Mayor Rich Hays started Monday night’s city council session on a positive note, by honoring a recent graduate of The Dalles High School. Nathan Nañez.

“In my quest to find people to honor, I talked to numerous school officials,” The mayor said, “And the name that always came up was that of Nathan Nañez.” The mayor outlined his accomplishments and presented him with a document thanking him for his community efforts. You can listen to the Mayor’s remarks by clicking on the grey podcast bar below