Klickitat County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Kallio promoted

The following is a statement from Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer:

On June 11, 2019, I promoted Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Kallio to the management position of Undersheriff, which makes him second in Command of the Sheriff’s Office when the Sheriff is absent. Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Kallio took the OATH OF OFFICE and was sworn in as Undersheriff by me on June 11, 2019 at the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

I will NOT be filling the Chief Criminal Deputy position. I will be using the salary of the Chief Criminal Deputy position to pay out overtime in order to put more deputies on the road, making it safer for the deputies and the citizens they serve.

The Undersheriff will also be taking on added responsibility. The Chief Jail Deputy will report to the Undersheriff and the Undersheriff will report to the Sheriff, when following the Chain of Command within the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

As Sheriff, I look forward to having Mike Kallio as my Undersheriff. Mike is a true professional, he will do an outstanding job as 2nd in Command of the Sheriff’s Office. Undersheriff Mike Kallio is a credit and asset to the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Klickitat County.

—

Bob Songer

Sheriff Klickitat County, Washington

Office # 509-773-4455