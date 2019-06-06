Weekend Events 6/07 – 6/09

Friday

The Friends of the Hood River Library Annual Book Sale is Friday & Saturday. Frida Noon-6:00pm. The Bag Sale will be Saturday, June 8, 10:00am-2:00pm.

June’s First Friday brings Oak Street closures and the annual STEM Fair. Fifty local businesses, organizations and school groups will convene on Oak Street in downtown Hood River on June 7 from 5-7 p.m. for the event. The event is coordinated by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub. Activities and displays will be presented by representatives from local groups whose core work directly relates to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Residents are also invited to meet with and talk to members of the Hood River County Energy Council on June 7 from 5-7 p.m. during the STEM Fair. Hood River County and five partner organizations involved in the development of the Hood River Energy Plan are working collaboratively to meet the ambitious goals of the plan. An all-volunteer committee, known as the Hood River County Energy Council, are assessing potential projects, ranging from a community solar project to electrifying the public vehicle fleet to bicycle infrastructure. Children and adults alike will enjoy checking out a vintage electric car, designing aerodynamic shapes to test in a modified wind tunnel, looking through telescopes and playing with slime, said a press release. Additional topics include robotics, engineering, food science, agriculture, and more.

The Dalles Eagles Lodge Bingo and Karaoke. Bingo starts at 6. Followed by Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome.

Saturday

Goldendale Farmers Market, Ekone Park, 9 – 2.

The Dalles Farmers Market, City Park, 9 – 1.

Veteran’s Benefit Fair at the Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington, Oregon from 9 – 3. This is a free event for members of our Armed Forces past and present and their families. The Dental Van will be there for free dental work for Veteran’s. Many agencies like Workforce Oregon, Oregon Housing Authority, VA Medical and more. There will be a free bbq lunch and door prizes.

Kids Fishing Day at Spearfish Lake. Learn the basics of fishing and how to be safe around the water! Free to the public! Visitor are encouraged to bring their poles, bait, and tackle; only a limited supply will be available for use. 9 am to Noon.

The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit www.waaamuseum.org

The Friends of the Hood River Library Annual Book Bag Sale will be Saturday, 10:00am-2:00pm.



The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society June meeting and program will feature “Tips from the Tech” with Linda Colton as presenter. Linda is a family history librarian in the Family History Library in Hood River and will be updating us on the latest genealogy news from RootsTech and from FamilySearch. ATTENTION BEGINNERS! This is a extension program for the beginning class that was held in April. Anyone that attended that class will benefit greatly by Linda’s presentation. The meeting and program will begin at 10:30 in the downstairs classroom in the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Public Welcome! Bring a friend! A $1.00 donation is suggested to offset room rental.

Washington’s oldest rodeo, the 109th Annual Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo will be held June 7, 8, and 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Park in Cleveland, WA. Events and activities include RV dry camping ($20 for weekend), carousel rides, Saturday night dance, good food and a NPRA rodeo on Saturday and Sunday. Get involved yourself and go for a ride on the carousel! It is a 1905 Herschell-Spillman and is said to be one of only three of its type still working. It was purchased from Portland’s Oaks Park in 1929 and brought to Bickleton. All of the horses are stored at the museum during the year and are only brought out for this one weekend. Age doesn’t matter to ride this classic! From newborns to great, great grandparents; anyone can ride!

Dungeons & Dragons, Saturday, June 8, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Goldendale Community Library. Immerse yourself in a world of adventure! Explore forbidding keeps, ancient ruins and dangerous dungeons. Join your fellow heroes and do battle with monsters while seeking legendary treasures. Experienced players or those wanting to learn. This group is intended for 7th grade through high school.

The Dalles Eagles Lodge – Wasco Brothers. Specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, The Wasco Brothers (Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick, Don Campbell) add some Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’ — it’s all a foolproof recipe for a good time. If you like to dance, you’re at the right place. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. 7:00pm.

SATURDAY NIGHT BINGO at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on June 8TH. Over $1200 will be paid out during the night. With an additional $1000.00 payout for a blackout in 58 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. ALL AGES WELCOME, (12years-18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.



Sunday

Goldendale American Legion Community Breakfast to benefit the Klickitat County Sheriffs Posse. 8 to 10 am at the Goldendale American Legion. All you can eat Pancakes, orange juice, coffee or milk for $5.00. Additional items may be purchased for a dollar or two.

Community Grace Brethren Church is inviting Families to kick off the summer Pool Party at the Goldendale Pool from 2-4pm. Everyone gets in for only 50 cents. Lots of Fun, Snacks, Games, & Prizes.