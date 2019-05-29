Merkley to Hold Town Halls in Harney, Grant, Wheeler, and Gilliam Counties

Portland, OR – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Harney, Grant, Wheeler, and Gilliam counties on Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 and 30.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 388th, 389th, 390th, and 391st as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.

Wednesday

What:

Harney County Town Hall

When:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

4 p.m.

Where:

Lincoln Auditorium

550 N. Court Avenue

Burns, OR, 97720

Thursday

What:

Grant County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, May 30, 2019

9 a.m.

Where:

Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, Auditorium

116 NW Bridge Street

John Day, OR, 97845

What:

Wheeler County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, May 30, 2019

2 p.m.

Where:

Wheeler High School, Gym

600 B Street

Fossil, OR, 97830

What:

Gilliam County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, May 30, 2019

5:30 p.m.

Where:

Gronquist Building, Columbia Room

11650 Railroad Avenue

Arlington, OR, 97812