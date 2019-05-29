Merkley to Hold Town Halls in Harney, Grant, Wheeler, and Gilliam Counties

Portland, OR – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Harney, Grant, Wheeler, and Gilliam counties on Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 and 30.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 388th, 389th, 390th, and 391st as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.
Wednesday
What:
Harney County Town Hall
When:
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4 p.m.
Where:
Lincoln Auditorium
550 N. Court Avenue
Burns, OR, 97720
Thursday
What:
Grant County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9 a.m.
Where:
Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, Auditorium
116 NW Bridge Street
John Day, OR, 97845
What:
Wheeler County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2 p.m.
Where:
Wheeler High School, Gym
600 B Street
Fossil, OR, 97830
What:
Gilliam County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:30 p.m.
Where:
Gronquist Building, Columbia Room
11650 Railroad Avenue
Arlington, OR, 97812