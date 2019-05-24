Memorial Day Weekend Events

FRIDAY

The Springs at Mill Creek at 1201 W 10th Street in The Dalles presents a luminary dinner tonight in remembrance of those who have passed on. Residents and families decorate luminary bags in honor of their loved ones and they are lined them up around their backyard area. There will be a short program starting at 6 pm with live music and food throughout the night. Doors open at 5pm.

SATURDAY

Wamic Rural Fire Protection District’s annual fundraiser at the Wamic Community Center (formerly Wamic School), Saturday 25th through Monday May 27th. Breakfast (7:30 – 10:30) every day, Raffles, Bake sale, Huge tree & shrub sale. Wamic Fire is totally dependent on donations to support fire & emergency services in their 96 square mile response area. There is no tax base

The Granada Theatre downtown The Dalles holds its first jazz Festival Saturday. The festival features an amazing lineup of Jazz artists Including headliner, Tom Grant & the Tom Grant Band, Tamir Hendleman, Cherry Blossom Big Band, Gina Williams, and Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Big Band. Music starts at 1 pm and runs until 10 pm. Styles include Latin jazz, gypsy jazz, big band jazz, gospel jazz and more plus an hour of Historic Giants of Jazz videos, many never seen before. Tickets $25 for an afternoon pass from noon to 5 pm, $35 for an evening pass from 6 to 10 pm and $50 for the whole nine hours.

Plays for Non-profits presents the musical comedy ‘Nunsense the Megamusical’ at Columbia Center for the Arts in two performances this weekend Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 1:30pm. The musical centers around the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they pull out all the stops to put on a talent show including tap dancing, habit humor, and much more. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.

SUNDAY

On Sunday and Monday, a country breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the north Sherman fire station in Wasco, at the corner of old highway 97 and 411 Yates Street. Breakfast proceeds benefits ABC Husky day care.

Learn about the advantages of using mulch as well as different mulching methods Sunday from 9 am to 11 am while also contributing valuable volunteer hours to the FISH Food Bank & Spirit of Grace Garden at 11:30 Tucker Road in Hood River. The garden is a kid-friendly space and all are welcome.

MONDAY

Memorial Day celebrations will take place 11 a.m. to noon at Kelly Viewpoint Veteran’s Memorial across from Sorosis Park in The Dalles. The American Legion will host this year’s gathering, assisted by VFW Post 3471, Patriot Guard, Mid-Columbia Veterans Museum Committee, the Boy Scouts, and Point Man International Ministries. Guest speaker is The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays.

The city of Wasco, will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with events at the Railroad Depot park on Fulton Street.On Memorial Day, celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an Air Force flyover between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; a tribute to veterans with Pastor Joe Burgess at 10 a.m. and special music; a parade at 11 a.m. leading off with Joe and Jeanne Dabulskias’ huge family flag (everyone is welcome to jump in and help carry this huge flag!).Additional activities include a pastry auction and raffle, Rod McQuires Paradise Rose BBQ, a car show in the Railroad park, Dandy Valley Nursery stock from Goldendale, special music by Tyson Huckens and childrens train rides.Bingo and ice cream Monday at the Catholic Church at 907 Barnett St., next to the Wasco Event Center. For more information, call Cassie Hill at 541-340-0392.

Goldendale American Legion Memorial Day Services Monday May 27th 11:00 AM ~ Centerville 12:00 PM ~ Stonehenge 1:00 PM ~ IOOF Cemetery with a display of over 475 memorial flags

The Dalles Toastmasters is having a Memorial Day picnic and meet and greet 6:30 p.m., May 27 at Sorosis Park.If you’ve always been curious to know more about Toastmasters, this is a great opportunity to meet the members and get to know more about the club. Please RSVP to Andrea Dorzab by Saturday, May 25: Adorzab@gmail.com.