Back on the Monday of this week, 911 dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle in Klickitat County. An alert was put out and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer told Gorge Country Media’s Kevin Malcolm how the pursuit went.

Arrested was the driver, 28 year old, Jasmine Fawn McCormick who was charged with a number of Felony’s. Also arrested was 31 year old, Lawrence Lee Bill who was the passenger and also charged.